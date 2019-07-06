ValuEngine Downgrades Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 311.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 256.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

