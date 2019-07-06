ValuEngine Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SLP opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.87 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,456.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,921,390.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $952,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

