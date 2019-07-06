ValuEngine Upgrades Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CYRN opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 32.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 7.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cyren by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

