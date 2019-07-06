ValuEngine Upgrades Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Secureworks by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

