Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of VNDA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $744.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $1,201,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

