Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of VSI opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Vitamin Shoppe has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.33 million during the quarter. Vitamin Shoppe had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

