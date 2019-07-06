Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $602.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.80 million. Waters posted sales of $596.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,150,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,947,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,374,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Waters by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,961,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 522.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 118,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $220.23. The company had a trading volume of 505,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,986. Waters has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

