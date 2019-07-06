Wedbush Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $44.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Progress Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

PRGS opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,454.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $353,883.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $988,200. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

