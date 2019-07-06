Wells Fargo & Co Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $228.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $203.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.19.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $208.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.06. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total value of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,972. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.