Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.62.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.