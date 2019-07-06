William Hill (LON:WMH) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on the gambling company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMH. Barclays lowered their target price on William Hill from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242.38 ($3.17).

WMH opened at GBX 163.95 ($2.14) on Tuesday. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

