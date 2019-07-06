World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRLD. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 15.02 and a quick ratio of 15.02. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $167.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.41.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.66. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 136,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.