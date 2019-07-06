YPF (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

YPF opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. YPF has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). YPF had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. YPF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in YPF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in YPF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 186,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YPF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in YPF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

