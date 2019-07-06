Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $63.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Appian reported sales of $59.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $256.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $257.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $299.78 million, with estimates ranging from $296.73 million to $304.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Appian had a negative net margin of 24.48% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,585,103.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,245,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 74,804 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 283,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.35. 295,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,371. Appian has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

