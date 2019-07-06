Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.31. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

In other news, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $100,229.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

