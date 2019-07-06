Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. Transcat reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

TRNS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. 25,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Transcat has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,462 shares of company stock valued at $842,642 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.