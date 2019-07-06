Zacks: Analysts Set $259.00 Price Target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Teledyne Technologies’ rating score has improved by 12.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $259.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $2.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TDY traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $277.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,925. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $279.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $3,005,135.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,507.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $3,009,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,202.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

