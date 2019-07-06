Zacks: ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASV an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ASV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in ASV by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 601,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASV by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ASV by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of ASV by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASV by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASV stock remained flat at $$6.89 on Friday. 110,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,773. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASV has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.13.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.49 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASV will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

