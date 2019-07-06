Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.48. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.99 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 303,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,816. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $139.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

