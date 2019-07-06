Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Theodore T. Wang bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 584,479 shares in the company, valued at $374,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $47,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

