Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.60 Million

Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce sales of $555.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.70 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $542.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.66.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 402,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,281. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $199.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.46.

In other F5 Networks news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $589,011.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,502.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $154,156.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $378,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock worth $1,546,472. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,373,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $870,719,000 after acquiring an additional 216,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

