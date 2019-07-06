Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,398,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

