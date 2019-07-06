Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.43. 605,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.91. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

