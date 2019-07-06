Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Basf stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

