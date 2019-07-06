Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

HOPE stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.