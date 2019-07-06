Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Sell

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGP. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

NYSE:MGP opened at $31.15 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

