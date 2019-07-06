Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Amarin stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 450.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,186 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $1,057,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $178,130.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,168 shares of company stock worth $10,187,970 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Amarin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.