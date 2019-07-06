Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

COHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

COHR opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86. Coherent has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coherent by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 614,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 262,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,510,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coherent by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

