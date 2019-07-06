Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,738.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

