Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.40 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $9,700,933.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,620,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,291,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $253,565.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,508,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 180.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.