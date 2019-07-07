-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

FRPT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 188,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,307. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $2,652,220.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,642.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

