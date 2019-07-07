$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 190,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,007. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $230.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,157.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.