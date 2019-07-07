-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.09). Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 763,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,286 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 418,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 160,534 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $2,898,000.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 655,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,065. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

