$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.22 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 127,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forward Air by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

