-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.87). Menlo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNLO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 60,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.