$1.62 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.71. Trinseo reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Trinseo had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Trinseo from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $92,773.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $754,861. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,574,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,259. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.