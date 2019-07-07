$1.64 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $579,930.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,116. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,948,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,278,000 after acquiring an additional 69,036 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

