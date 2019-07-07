$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.58. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

