1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.12 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $233,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,125 over the last three months. 64.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.