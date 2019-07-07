$146.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $146.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.54 million and the lowest is $137.51 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $133.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $538.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $550.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $551.58 million, with estimates ranging from $525.47 million to $566.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

NYSE HT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 276,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $661.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

