$17.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to post $17.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $15.55 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $35.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $68.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 million to $75.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.39 million, with estimates ranging from $78.47 million to $96.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 107,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.76. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.