$171.93 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to report $171.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $156.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $687.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.75 million to $690.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $751.78 million, with estimates ranging from $743.86 million to $760.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SSTK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 162,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,116. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $100,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,159,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

