$191.20 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $191.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.78 million and the highest is $198.40 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $170.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $816.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $799.18 million to $832.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.90 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 560,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.05. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $371,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,957. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

