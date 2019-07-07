$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $40.03 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $40.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year sales of $49.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.84 million to $90.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.34 million, with estimates ranging from $98.07 million to $176.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $127.50) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. 435,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 14.21. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $266,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,496.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,970. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

