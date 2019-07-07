$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to report sales of $34.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Dermira reported sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year sales of $67.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $103.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.97 million, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $101.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dermira.

Get Dermira alerts:

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 510.47% and a negative return on equity of 391.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Dermira to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dermira by 48,273.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dermira by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Dermira by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dermira by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 75,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dermira by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DERM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 462,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Dermira has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.48.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermira (DERM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.