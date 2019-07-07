$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.18 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $16.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.56 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

MA traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.14. 2,560,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 46,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.06, for a total transaction of $11,274,858.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,221 shares of company stock worth $92,047,063 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

