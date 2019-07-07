$45.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report $45.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.59 million and the highest is $45.80 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $35.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $181.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $183.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.77 million, with estimates ranging from $215.55 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 167,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,243. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.