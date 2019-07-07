$479.59 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $479.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.67 million. Harsco reported sales of $431.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Harsco had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $235,120.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Harsco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 182,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 256,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,246. Harsco has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

