$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.05 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $19.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.26 million to $20.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.11 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $32.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 90,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,985. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $351,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

