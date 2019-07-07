$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.05 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $19.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.26 million to $20.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.11 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $32.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 90,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,985. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $351,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.