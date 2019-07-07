$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.14 million, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $39.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 457,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.